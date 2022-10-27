Dinkum fishing guide, all fish, and where to catch them

Our Dinkum fishing guide is exactly what you need if you want to hook yourself some fishy friends. Learning how to fish in Dinkum is crucial to your success in the farming game because not only do fish garner a hefty profit when sold, but they’re also crucial for filling up your museum.

This is the case in most life games, so if you’re used to playing games like Animal Crossing, this concept won’t be alien to you. Dinkum does things a little differently when it comes to its fishing mechanics though, so if you’re ready to trawl and toil your way to success, here’s how to fish like an angling professional.

How to get your Fishing Rod

The Fishing Rod in Dinkum finds itself in the Tool category alongside Shovels, Nets, and Pickaxes. Dinkum’s Tools can all be purchased from John in his tent/shop for varying prices. But, before you can run in and spend your Dinks, you must visit Fletch in the Town Hall to obtain specific tool licenses. To do this, you will need Permit Points.

Permit Points are the currency used for tools and skills in Dinkum and can be gained through various activities such as grilling meat to harvesting fruit, as well as smaller daily tasks like walking a certain distance in-game or melting specific ores. Fletch will sell you a Level One Fishing License for 250 Permit Points.

Once you have the license, you can visit John in the Visitor’s Tent to purchase the Basic Fishing Rod for a reasonable 1260 Dinks, so make sure you’ve got enough before you visit.

How to upgrade your Fishing Rod

Upgrading your Fishing Rod in Dinkum will allow you to catch fish easier. Players can upgrade their Fishing Rod by purchasing improved Fishing Licenses, which are earned by engaging with the Fishing minigame. The more you fish, the more levels you gain, and the closer you get to unlocking a better license. The fish you catch daily will tally and level you up when you sleep at night.

At Fishing Level 5, you can purchase a Level 2 Fishing License for 1000 Permit Points. With this, you can make the Copper Fishing Rod with 2 bars of Copper and a Basic Fishing Rod.

At Fishing Level 10, you can purchase a Level 3 Fishing License for 3000 permit points. With this, you can make the Iron Fishing Rod with 2 bars of Iron and a Copper Fishing Rod.

How to fish

Now that you’ve got your Fishing Rod, it’s time to learn how to fish in Dinkum. Before going straight to casting, it’s worth noting It costs stamina to fish, so it’s essential to keep an eye on your stamina meter so that you don’t pass out or get ambushed by passing crocs. If you find yourself low on stamina, you can replenish it by making and eating food.

When you’re ready to cast your line, equip your rod and find a spot where you can see fish swimming. Unlike other simulators, the fish aren’t simply static animations and will require calculated shots to get their attention. This may take a few tries to get right!

Press and hold the left click to begin the casting motion; the longer you hold, the further the bobber will fly. Releasing the left-click will cast your line. After your bobber has caught a fish’s notice, it will start to nibble, causing the bobber to dip under the water’s surface slightly. Avoid reeling just yet. Once the bobber is entirely underwater, it’s time to engage.

As the fish pulls against the rod, hold firm, and as the line relaxes, begin to reel in by holding left-click. Continue this process until the fish is in your possession. If you want to abandon your cast, you can hit right-click, and it will pull your bobber back to you.

Something to note is that your fishing rod only has a certain amount of pull power, so avoid reeling consistently as the fish will escape the hook, and the line will pull in automatically. But don’t forget to reel when the line goes slack because a relaxed line lets the fish loose, and you’ll have to start casting again. Luckily, if you fail, the fish will still be swimming around, ready for you to have another go.

Dinkum fish list

Below is the full Dinkum fish-pedia. Bear in mind that Dinkum works on a seasonal clock, which means some fish will only appear in specific biomes at certain times of the year. The good news is that, unlike Animal Crossing, you aren’t bound to a real-world clock, and by sleeping, you can bring about new seasons in 28 days if you wish.

Below is the Dinkum fish-pedia in full:

Jellyfish and Sharks cannot be fished but can be attacked.

Critters can also be found in the water – these require diving or traps.

Fish Biome Season Time Caught Anchovy Southern Oceans Autumn/Winter Morning/Night Banded Morwong Northern/Southern Oceans Winter All day Barcoo Grunter Rivers/Billabongs/Mangroves All seasons All day Barracude Northern Oceans Autumn/Spring/Summer Night Barramundi Rivers Autumn/Winter/Spring All day Black & White Snapper Northern/Southern Oceans Autumn/Spring Midday Blackfish Rivers/Billabongs Spring All day Blob Fish Southern Oceans Autumn/Winter Night Blue Spotted Flathead Northern/Southern Oceans Summer/Autumn/Spring Morning/Midday Bluefish Northern/Southern Oceans All seasons All day Bonytongue Billabongs All seasons All day Boofhead Catfish Mangroves Summer/Autumn/Spring Night Carp Rivers/Mangroves All seasons All day Eel Tailed Catfish Mangroves All seasons All day Eyestripe Sturgeonfish Northern Oceans Summer/Spring All day Galaxias Rivers Winter All day Garfish Northern/Southern Oceans Winter/Spring All day Goat Fish Southern Oceans Summer/Spring All day Golden Perch Rivers Spring Morning Grayling Rivers/Billabongs Autumn/Winter Midday Jungle Perch Rivers/Billabongs All seasons All day Luderick Northern Oceans Winter Midday Mangrove Jack Mangroves All seasons All day Marlin Southern Oceans Autumn/Winter Midday Murray Cod Rivers Winter/Spring Morning River Bass Rivers/Mangroves Summer/Spring All day Saratoga Billabongs Summer/Autumn Night Short Finned Eel Billabongs All seasons Night Silver Perch Rivers/Billabongs Autumn/Winter All day Stingray Northern Oceans Summer/Autumn Night Tarpon Billabongs All seasons All day Travalla Northern Oceans Autumn/Spring All day Yellowfin Tuna Northern/Southern Oceans Autumn/Spring Morning/Night

What are fish used for in Dinkum?

With our tips, you should have an inventory full of fish, and you’re probably wondering what you can do with your haul. John the trader will buy fish from you for varying prices, some as high as 20,000 Dinks. Beyond that, you can also visit Theodore once you have The Museum built and donate them for 100 Permit Points a piece. Some Bulletin Board Tasks or Visitors may also request you find them a specific fish, so it may be helpful to keep any rarer seeming fish in case.

Now you know everything there is to know about fishing in Dinkum