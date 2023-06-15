Capcom wants to know if you like Dino Crisis

Dino Crisis remake is something that myself and other survival horror game fans have been dreaming about for years. The Resident Evil-like, fixed-camera classic hasn’t been seen or heard of since Dino Crisis 3 back in 2003, and even Jurassic shooter Exoprimal, discussed in detail at the Capcom Showcase alongside Dragon’s Dogma 2 and the remaster of Ghost Trick, isn’t enough to scratch the itch. There may, however, be hope on the scaly, sharp-toothed horizon, as Capcom issues a survey asking players whether they like Dino Crisis – to which the answer is likely to be a resounding ‘yes.’

The original Dino Crisis launched all the way back in 1999, and followed the super-spooky classic Resident Evil formula of limited resources, tense exploration, and lots and lots of scares. Dino Crisis 2 followed in 2000, bringing an almost arcade-style combat system combined with one of the best soundtracks of the PS1 era. And then came Dino Crisis 3, a sluggish, bland space shooter that obliterated the series like an asteroid.

Since then, despite the superlative Resident Evil remakes, Dino Crisis has been – to labor this particular strand of puns – extinct. But now, as Capcom unveils its upcoming slate of games and releases, it seems there might be a little dino blood still trapped in the amber.

A new Capcom survey asks fans and players what they thought about the showcase and how likely they are to purchase games like Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Ghost Trick. The final question however asks precisely which Capcom brands and series “you like,” and Dino Crisis makes the list.

Also featured are Onimusha and Dead Rising, which have, like DC, been pretty quiet for a while, so there’s no guarantee that a Dino Crisis remake is at the top of Capcom’s thinking. Nevertheless, the developer clearly, and thankfully, still remembers that Dino Crisis exists, and is giving us a chance to make our voices heard. If you want a Dino Crisis remake, you can register and fill out the Capcom survey here.

Otherwise, treat yourself to a bit of nostalgia with some of the best old games. You could also sink your teeth into the best dinosaur games on PC, for some pure prehistoric pleasure.