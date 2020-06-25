Dinosaur Fossil Hunter is the paleontology simulator I’ve always dreamed of

There are two universal truths in this world: we’ve all been children, and children love dinosaurs. Despite that, dinosaur games are nowhere near as plentiful as they should be. Thankfully, dinos are finally invading the genre of kitschy Steam simulator games, as Dinosaur Fossil Hunter is scheduled for launch in 2020.

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter puts you in the sturdy hiking boots of a paleontologist, out in the field in search of fossils. You can hop into offroad vehicles to get to new dig sites, dig into deformable terrain to find new bones, and start building a collection that you can put on display in a customisable museum.

At your museum, you’ll clean and prep your fossils for display, then put together full skeletons, construct dioramas, and pose your finds how you like. In short, it’s exactly how I imagined being a paleontologist when I was seven, just without the harsh realities of the desert sun and endless dull hours clawing at the dirt in hopes of a new discovery.

Check out the trailer below.

It’s all clearly a bit low budget, but games like House Flipper have proven that you can get a great deal of joy from a very simple concept. Plus, you know… it’s dinosaurs.