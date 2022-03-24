Chill city builder Dorfromantik properly launches next month

Dorfromantik has been a delightfully relaxing take on the city-building game ever since it hit early access a year ago, and if you’ve been waiting for the final release to check it out for yourself, you don’t have to hold back much longer. During the Future Games Show today, developer Toukana Interactive announced that Dorfromantik goes 1.0 next month.

Dorfromantik leaves early access on Steam and GOG on April 28, 2022, and will launch on the Epic Games Store that same day. The launch comes just over one year after the original early access release, during which time the game has gotten multiple new biomes, a creative mode, and – the devs are quite excited about this – an undo button.

If you haven’t seen it before, Dorfromantik gives you a stack of procedurally generated landscape tiles, which you then have to place, one by one, to create a whole map. You’re scored on how well those tiles fit together, and you’ll run across pre-placed objects as you go that will offer more directed goals.

Check out the trailer below.

