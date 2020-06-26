Twitch takes “appropriate action”, bans Dr Disrespect

Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm has been banned from Twitch. That’s as much as we officially know, but reports indicate that this is a permanent ban with no connection to the recent wave of copyright takedown requests levied against various Twitch streamers. Twitch’s statement on the matter is vague, saying only that the organisation takes “appropriate action” regardless of abandoned streamer’s popularity.

“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service”, Twitch tells CNN’s Shannon Liao in a statement. “These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

Dr Disrespect’s ban is permanent, per anonymous sources speaking to journalist Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau. Fans have speculated that Dr Disrespect has been banned as a result of a massive wave of DMCA takedown requests that began early in June. Breslau reports that Dr Disrespect’s ban has nothing to do with those requests.

The ban comes just days after Twitch announced plans to proactively ban accounts associated with abuse and harassment. We are aware of no specific allegations against Dr Disrespect.

Last year, Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch after streaming from inside a bathroom at E3. His account was unbanned a month later. He signed a two-year exclusive streaming deal with Twitch back in March.