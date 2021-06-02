Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s Trunks DLC releases next week

Trunks pulls out his sword in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Fancy some more Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? You don’t have long to wait. Bandai Namco has revealed that the anime game’s next and third DLC, Trunks The Warrior of Hope, is set to launch on June 11.

As you might have guessed, this one focuses on Trunk’s backstory. It’s set in an alternative world where Goku has succumbed to heart disease, and most of the earth defenders you know and love have fallen to the cyborgs – cheerie, I know. You’ve still got Gohan kicking about as he trains young Trunks to, you know, throw fists and such against the androids that are wreaking havoc everywhere. The story is all very similar to that of the History of Trunks movie.

We’ve also got a brand new trailer that shows off a fight between Gohan and Android 17 and 18. Don’t worry about spoilers, though, if you’ve somehow avoided them for the past 30 years, as the trailer focuses on gameplay and throwing them hands. If you’ve got the Season Pass you’re good to go, though the DLC can be purchased as a standalone from June 11, if that’s what you’d prefer.

Here’s the trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail

For more of the best fighting games on PC, you can hit that link.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s Trunks DLC releases next week","type":"post","category":"dragon-ball-z-kakarot"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"","genre":null,"title":"Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot","genres":null}}}}
Iain Harris

Deputy news editor

Published:

Won't stop writing about Red Dead Online. We 've no problem with that. Has bylines all over, including: Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, Esports News UK, VG24/7, and PocketGamer.Biz.

Read More
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot cheats
How long is Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot?
The best anime games on PC