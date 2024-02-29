Dying Light 2 gives away free items in new update, but grab them now

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition is giving away free items for a limited time, and it's available for 50% off on Steam right now.

Dying Light 2 is a fairly uneven game. Its story is forgettable and pretty cliched, but it also offers some of the most exhilarating free-running in videogames and a compelling apocalyptic world to explore that make it worth a look. Since its 2022 launch, creator Techland has also continued refining existing systems and adding to the game, putting out the enhanced Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition and following it up with plenty of updates. The latest of these sees new survivor missions added to Dying Light 2 alongside a limited-time collection of free items and a hefty, 50% discount on Steam.

The open-world game‘s updates are live now. They include free items to claim like the Harran Pistol and the Retrowave Redux Skin Bundle (which comes with unique weapon blueprints and mods, a special machete, and the Night Rider Redux outfit.) The pistol and bundle are free to claim at Dying Light 2‘s in-game store until March 7. The Pilgrim Outpost Welcome Pack, available through the game’s Pilgrim Outpost site, is free until March 3 as well, and comes with a unique weapon, outfit, and the Nightrunner Craftpart Pack. Dying Light 2’s update adds in a handful of new survivor missions focused on the first game’s twin brothers, Fatin and Tolga as well.

YouTube Thumbnail

It’s also 50% off on Steam until March 7, the same day most of the free items expire, which brings the price of the game down to $29.99 USD/£27.49. Dying Light 2’s Ultimate edition is 34% off ($59.39/£47.52) until March 7, too. Grab a copy of either right here.

