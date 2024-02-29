Dying Light 2 is a fairly uneven game. Its story is forgettable and pretty cliched, but it also offers some of the most exhilarating free-running in videogames and a compelling apocalyptic world to explore that make it worth a look. Since its 2022 launch, creator Techland has also continued refining existing systems and adding to the game, putting out the enhanced Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition and following it up with plenty of updates. The latest of these sees new survivor missions added to Dying Light 2 alongside a limited-time collection of free items and a hefty, 50% discount on Steam.

The open-world game‘s updates are live now. They include free items to claim like the Harran Pistol and the Retrowave Redux Skin Bundle (which comes with unique weapon blueprints and mods, a special machete, and the Night Rider Redux outfit.) The pistol and bundle are free to claim at Dying Light 2‘s in-game store until March 7. The Pilgrim Outpost Welcome Pack, available through the game’s Pilgrim Outpost site, is free until March 3 as well, and comes with a unique weapon, outfit, and the Nightrunner Craftpart Pack. Dying Light 2’s update adds in a handful of new survivor missions focused on the first game’s twin brothers, Fatin and Tolga as well.

It’s also 50% off on Steam until March 7, the same day most of the free items expire, which brings the price of the game down to $29.99 USD/£27.49. Dying Light 2’s Ultimate edition is 34% off ($59.39/£47.52) until March 7, too. Grab a copy of either right here.

If you’re looking for more like Dying Light 2, check out some of our top parkour games and zombie games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.