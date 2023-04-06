One of the best zombie games – no, the other one – is free on Epic

If you’re a fan of zombie games and love bashing heads in with a baseball bat, I’d be surprised if you haven’t taking Dying Light out for a spin. Techland’s horror RPG has etched itself into history as one of the best of its genre, and if you haven’t tried it yet Epic Games is offering it as this week’s free game.

Set amid the bloodstained streets of Harran, you play as undercover agent Kyle Crane who has been sent to infiltrate the quarantined hellhole in search for a cure for the mysterious new zombie virus that has infected the outside world.

With a focus on storytelling and parkour-style combat that lets you yeet yourself from rooftop to rooftop as you attempt to escape the hordes, it’s a must-play for fans of hardcore, violent survival horror games.

Dying Light: The Following – The Enhanced Edition will be free on the Epic Games store from 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST on April 6, with the deal closing at the same time next week on April 13.

But why not Dying Light 2, Lauren? Why is Dying Light better? While our Dying Light 2 review praised the combat and parkour, it criticised the length of the story and the slightly mind-numbing side content that lacked any real bite (pun intended).

We’re not alone in thinking that, as Dying Light 2 actually has fewer Steam players than Dying Light 1, with around 3k more players choosing to play the original over the shiny new spruced up sequel.

If that doesn’t convince you, then let me tell you a quick story. When I was a kid I wasn’t allowed to play violent games, so I stole my cousin’s copy and played that when my family wasn’t looking. The game defined my childhood, inspired my undying love for zombies, and, while Dying Light 2 was a disappointment, the series will always hold a special place in my heart.

So, if you’re looking for an awesome free PC game to play this weekend, Dying Light is the one I’d recommend – oh look, that rhymes. If you’ve already scooped this one up and enjoyed it, we have a list of some other awesome survival games for you to take a look at, too.