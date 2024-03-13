What’s your favorite game that you haven’t played in years? We all have our own personal classics, erstwhile hits that we spent hours and hours enjoying, but have since moved on from as new releases pile up. Especially for strategy and 4X players, the choices and alternatives feel endless. Civilization. Cities Skylines 2. Crusader Kings. Age of Empires, not to mention the upcoming Frostpunk 2, and the superb-looking Manor Lords. Sometimes, though, our forgotten faves are suddenly thrown back into circulation. Following a surprise upgrade and a sizable discount, one space 4X game is making a comeback, after seven years of quiet.

Originally released in 2017, Endless Space 2 quickly became a cult 4X game hit, cultivating a devoted player base and a lot of favorable reviews. Two years later, however, its Awakening DLC was met with criticism and disappointment. That same year marked the release of Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, while Paradox classic Crusader Kings 2 went free to play. That’s some stiff competition, and as of Thursday March 7, 2024, the Endless Space 2 concurrent player count on Steam had dipped as low as 331.

Suddenly, however, developer Amplitude Studios has made a change. The combat system has been overhauled, and a lot of the alterations and new features of Awakening have been reworked. Combined with a 75% discount that runs until Thursday March 21, Endless Space 2 is suddenly enjoying a resurgence.

Compared to March 7, the player count, as of the last 24 hours, has increased fivefold to 1,565. While overall responses to Awakening are still ‘mostly negative,’ the DLC’s rating based on recent reviews has jumped to ‘very positive.’ The Endless Space 2 base game also has a ‘very positive’ recent rating. So, if you want to get involved with this welcome strategy game resurgence, you can get Endless Space 2 on sale right here.

Or you can get the best grand strategy games, or maybe the best management games available on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.