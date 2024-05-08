One of Paradox’s most beloved games launches massive new expansion

Europa Universalis 4 has, in the nearly 11 years since it came out, established itself as a titan of the grand strategy genre. Created by Paradox Development Studio, the company behind other strategy hits like Stellaris, Crusader Kings 3, Victoria 3, and Imperator: Rome, EU4 has maintained a strong fan base not just for the quality of the original game itself, but also because of the ongoing work Paradox has devoted to it for more than a decade. The latest example of this dedication is its new expansion, Winds of Change, which has just launched.

Europa Universalis 4 is a strategy game set in a stretch of history that runs from the 15th to 19th century. Though it’s received a number of substantial alterations over the years that have passed since its original 2013 launch, its new Winds of Change expansion marks some of the biggest additions and tweaks to come to the game to date.

Winds of Change both reworks and adds in new features to American nations including the Aztecs, Inca, and Maya, European maritime trade powers like the Netherlands and Republic of Venice and Holy Roman Empire nations like Hungary, Austria, and Bohemia, central Asian powers like the Mughal Empire and the Mongol and Tatar Khanates, and more. These changes include new types of events, cultural abilities, government features, and mission structures, all meant to take advantage of each nations’ unique characteristics and possibility to lead into alternate history scenarios.

