EVE Online’s Mosaic update has activated, a universe of open-ended opportunities awaits

CCP has updated EVE Online with the Mosaic release, adding a number of new changes to the persistent universe. Notable additions include a huge variety of paint job patterns for ships to help customise and stand out among the crowds of identical cruisers, and a new open-ended opportunities system to aid new players discovering EVE’s universe.
Of the many changes, the key ones are:
- Permanent ship skins with over 100 gorgeous patterns give players a new way to customize their EVE Online experience
- A new, more open-ended opportunities system for new players to discover the universe
- Cruiser-sized burner missions offer serious PvE challenges to those daring enough to accept
- New assembly effects for structures in space
- Balancing to nullsec and lowsec ores
- New forcefield efffects for control towers
- Tech 3 destroyer rebalance
- Improved corporate role management interface
- Two-factor authentication for account security
- Nullsec infrastructure improvements
- Balancing of battlecruiser warp speeds
- Updates to the sensor overlay
A more visual representation of the changes can be found at CCP’s new EVE Updates website, which will continue to add new sections as EVE receives more updates.
The full, nitty-gritty patch notes are as follows:
FEATURES & CHANGES :
Graphics:
- Cider Upgrade for Mac Clients
- New anchor and unanchor effects for deployable structures
- V3 Asset Updates for all Player Owned Starbase (POS) structures
- New POS Force Field Effect
- Damage Control Icon redesign
Localization:
- FR: “Vagabonds” has been changed back to “Drifters”
- FR: Talwar and Onyx bonuses have been updated in ISIS
- FR, DE & RU: defect fixes and terminology issues resolved
Modules:
- The penalty for fitting warp rigs has been changed from CPU capacity to signature radius
- The Entosis Link can now be manufactured
Miscellaneous:
- Corporation adverts can now specify minimum skill points.
- The basic tutorial (up to Career agents) has been completely removed and replaced with the Opportunities system. For more information please read this Dev Blog.
- This includes tutorial pop up windows that occurred during the career agents missions
- Opportunities content will be enabled for all players including veteran players
- The Opportunity system includes a number of tasks that can be undertaken in any order at any time
- Opportunities can be viewed and navigated via the Opportunities map, accessible via a button on the Neocom
- The Opportunities panel is available by default as part of the Info Panels to the left of the screen
Missions & NPCs:
- Two new Level 4 Burner Missions have been added. These missions allow certain medium sized ships entry and are completely optional, with no penalty for declining
Science & Industry:
- The Zydrine and Megacyte consumption of almost all blueprints have been doubled.
- The compositions of several ore variations have been adjusted. Their new values are:
Arkonor:
Tritanium: 22000
Mexallon: 2500
Megacyte: 320
Bistot:
Pyerite: 12000
Zydrine: 450
Megacyte: 100
Crokite:
Tritanium: 21000
Nocxium: 760
Zydrine: 135
Dark Ochre:
Tritanium: 10000
Isogen: 1600
Nocxium: 120
Gneiss:
Pyerite: 2200
Mexallon: 2400
Isogen: 300
Spodumain:
Tritanium: 56000
Pyerite: 12050
Mexallon: 2100
Isogen: 450
Mercoxit:
Morphite: 300
Hedbergite:
Pyerite: 1000
Isogen: 200
Nocxium: 100
Zydrine: 19
Hemorphite:
Tritanium: 2200
Isogen: 100
Nocxium: 120
Zydrine: 15
Jaspet:
Mexallon: 350
Nocxium: 75
Zydrine: 8
The ore compositions of the Mining Anomalies generated by the Ore Prospecting Array upgrade have been adjusted to better reflect average mineral usage in industry.
Ships:
The Confessor and Svipul Tactical Destroyers have been rebalanced and their build components have been adjusted.
Confessor:
New Role Bonus: +50% Small Energy Turret Damage
Highslots: 6 (-1)
Turrets: 4 (-2)
Powergrid: 62 (-18)
CPU: 180 (-10)
Max Velocity: 235 (-45)
Mass: 2,000,000kg (-400,000)
Inertia: 2.7 (+0.55)
Shield Recharge Time: 800s (+175s)
Capacitor Recharge Time: 320s (+20s)
Svipul:
New Role Bonus: +50% Small Projectile Turret Damage
Highslots: 6 (-1)
Turrets: 4 (-2)
Powergrid: 59 (-19)
CPU: 205 (-10)
Max Velocity: 230 (-60)
Mass: 1,500,000 (-400,000)
Inertia: 3.5 (+0.85)
Shield Recharge Time: 800s (+175s)
Capacitor Recharge Time: 240s (+15s)
- Material Requirements have been changed: +1 to each of Electromechanical Interface Nexus, Fullerene Intercalated Sheets, Optimized Nano-engines, Reconfigured Subspace Calibrator, Self-Assembling Nanolattice, Warfare Computation Core
- Battlecruiser and Command Ship warp speed and acceleration have been increased by approximately 8%
Structures & Deployables:
- The volume of Infrastructure Hubs and Infrastructure Upgrades have been reduced:
- Infrastructure Hubs: 60,000 m3
- Military/Industrial upgrades: From 5,000 m3 to 60,000 m3 (depending on the level)
- Strategic Upgrades: 200,000 m3
- Infrastructure Upgrades may now be manufactured from blueprints.
- Structures may now be deployed to space from ship Fleet Hangars
- The rate at which mining accumulates Sovereignty Industrial Index points has been greatly increased
- The rate at which killing NPCs accumulates Sovereignty Military Index points has been greatly increased
User Interface:
- Added Opportunities button to Neocom menu.
- Fittings dropped into market quickbar will now include numbers for quantity of each module.
- New Map: added factional warfare and sovereignty color filters.
- New Map: double-clicking map header will now toggle full screen mode.
- New Map: added functionality for location names to be drag dropped from dropdown lists inside the map.
- New Map: added ‘Recent’ filters to top of filter menu.
- New Map: Probing – added double click on probe result to focus map.
- Skill queues can now be imported from clipboard.
- Added tooltip to custom probe formation button in probing window.
- Fitting window will remain open during docking and undocking
- Top level icons for Control Tower, Storage Group, and Starbases have been updated in the inventory window
- The notification coming up when unanchoring Personal Hangar Arrays should now properly mention this action will also delete items belonging to other corporation members housed inside the structure.
- Sensor Overlay graphics updated.
- Sensor Overlay only does a 360° sweep when first entering a solar system and no longer repeats.
- When the Sensor Overlay is turned off nothing will appear in the space scene and the compass becomes more transparent.
- Role management UI has been restructured. More information can be found in this dev blog.
- (Added April 28) Titles are no longer publicly displayed in the “Show Info” window of a character, allowing corps to use them without leaking sensitive data.
- SKINs (Super Kerr-Induced Nano-coating) System:
- The Ship Paint Pilot Program is being superseded by the new SKIN system, which adds licenses for a ship that can be applied to the character.
- A new tab has been added to the Character Sheet that lists all available SKINs and which are active for the character.
- Ship preview window has a left-side panel with all available SKINs for the given ship and allows the player to preview the SKIN.
- Applied SKINs are saved per ship, so each ship of the same type that a player boards will activate his active SKIN license.
- A new option has been added under the Display & Graphics > Effects section that allows you to disable SKIN effects from other ships in Space.
- A new Skin tab has been added to the ship’s Show Info window showing all available Skins for that ship.
- Fitting Window has a new left-hand panel with a list of all SKINs that are available for the active ship. Player can apply and preview Skins in his active ship.
- Current Ship Paint Pilot Program ships will be converted to a SKIN license and a base ship of the same type.
- The fitting window and preview window have an easy access to the NES store to purchase SKINs.
- More information about the feature and the conversion can be found in this dev blog.
FIXES :
Gameplay:
- Standard containers in space are now also cleaned up during some downtimes, same as other space junk.
- Fixed corporation ad searching not showing ads from the largest corps in the game.
- Fixed an issue where right clicking + show info on any recruiter in recruitment ads with multiple recruiters always showed the info for the last recruiter
- Fixed an issue where non-double clicks could be incorrectly interpreted as move commands.
- Fixed an issue causing inconsistencies in combat logs.
- Changed meta level of ‘Plough’ Heavy Capacitor Booster from 7 to 6.
- Changed Mjolnir Rage blueprint rocket fuel requirement from 8 to 6 as per other rockets.
- Cynosural fields may no longer be lit within the potential forcefield range of an Anchored, Online or Reinforced starbase, whether the forcefield is active or not.
Graphics:
- Realigned default camera FOV after pod death
- Adjusted cloaking effect to work correctly with the new map.
- Corrected Loyalty Point Store blueprint icons.
- Resolved an issue whereby resizing 3D Preview windows would break the render and crash Mac clients.
- Removed scleral discoloration for Low Quality Characters on Mac clients.
- Fixed CR line breaks incorrectly being interpreted by Mac clients.
- Prevented Mac client graphical corruption by clamping AntiAliasing to Disabled
Localization:
- Fixed station panel button labels appearing incorrectly on localized clients.
Missions & NPCs:
- A typo in the mission ‘Right to Rule’ has been fixed.
- A naming error with the Mineral Container item has been fixed
- A typo in the Shadow Serpentis Fleet Staging Point combat site has been fixed.
- A grammatical error in the description of Obsidian Ochre has been fixed.
- A grammatical error in the mission ‘Athran Exigency (1 of 5)’ has been fixed.
- Long waits in between waves in the combat mission ‘Technological Secrets 1 of 3 ‘ have been lowered.
- A visual issue during the ‘A Better World’ mining mission has been fixed.
- A despawning issue with the ‘Minmatar Contracted Bio-Farm’ combat site has been fixed.
- Some objects that caused collision issues within the combat site ‘Serpentis Watch’ have been repositioned.
- A despawning issue with the ‘Serpentis Drug Outlet’ combat site has been fixed.
- A completion issue with the Minmatar epic arc mission ‘Heresiology’ has been fixed.
- Missing icons on the warp in messages for ‘Rich’ and ‘Potent’ mining sites have been reintroduced.
- Prospect frigates can now enter the Rogue Drone Asteroid Infestation and Chemical Yard sites.
- Lime Cytoserocin damage clouds are now correctly named.
PvE:
- Fixed text errors in the following missions: A Greener World, Honor, A Better World.
- Fixed local chat channel member list sometimes not properly updating colortags that have expired.
- Drifter and Circadian Seeker loot table re-balance
- Further iteration on NPC AI behaviours
Science & Industry:
- Prospect blueprint copies are correctly show now a Tech 2 meta level.
Corporations and Alliances:
- Adding a clearer error message when attempting to withdraw a character’s application to a corporation that has been closed.
- Fixed an issue where a new corporation member could be added to the member list three times.
User Interface:
- New map: the “Pirate and Police…” filter now properly shows numerical data upon hover over.
- New map: fixed the avoidance systems filter not updating without closing and reopening map.
- New map: fixed an issue which could cause the map (in windowed mode) to stick to the cursor.
- New Map: the map will now properly remember its position and angle after being closed and reopened.
- New Map: changed it so that the Neocom is not displaced when map is docked to the same side as the Neocom.
- New Map: Fixed incorrect appearance of some jump bridge lines
- New map: the map now remembers if you are in a wormhole when reopened.
- Fixed the autocomplete dropdown menu breaking in the ‘Save Location’ window.
- Fixed corporation advertisement windows breaking when resized.
- Fixed an issue which could cause the station panel to disappear.
- Changed planet density units in show info window from g/cm3 to kg/m3.
- Added missing traits description for Revenant: “this ship class is only capable of carrying fighters and fighter bombers in its drone bay”.
- Added ‘Open’ to radial menu for freight containers in space.
- Loading bar fills correctly with UI scaling
- Team notifications have been removed from the Notifications Settings
- Module icons will no longer periodically appear over the 3D preview in the Industry window
- Item Filter window no longer has the Filter name field populated with the text, window, by default
- Bottom segment of Factional Warfare window is now properly aligned with the rest of the window
- Tech II transverse bulkhead blueprints are now properly filtered by tech II inventory filters
- Used with tab no longer shows incompatible charges
- Elite Drone AI is now available on the Market under Materials > Faction Materials > Rogue Drones category
- Time Dilation no longer causes info panels to be delayed when opening
- Attempting to minimize the chat window while loading into the game will no longer break the minimize button
- Jump Fatigue and aggression timers no longer have artifacts in the icons
- Ascendancy implants and polarized weapons are now properly sorted by tech levels when using custom made filters.
- Fix for Elite Drone AI not sorted into the proper group in the Industry UI
- Mastery skill counter no longer disappears after expanding and collapsing the window
- The HUD is no longer hidden or moved when controlling POS weapons. The ship modules are still replaced.
- Bookmark sensor overlay visibility icon in People & Places now correctly reflects the selected status
- Fixed tooltip formatting for CPU and powergrid in fitting window.
- Fixed tax information being displayed in the wrong position for customs offices
That’s it! You can check the Eve Online system requirements over at PCGamebenchmark.