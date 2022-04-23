Eve Online subscriptions are going up due to “global trends”

According to developer CCP, Eve Online subscriptions are set to increase in the space game as of next month, as well as the in-game currency – with the one-month tier seeing its first rise since 2004. CCP attributes this to “global trends” and increased production costs in making the popular MMORPG game.

In a new post on Eve Online’s website, CCP goes into how the MMO has grown and evolved in the 19 years it’s been active and how the studio “plans to make New Eden and its community mightier than ever”. To allow the team to “continue investing in Eve Online’s evolution and growth”, CCP is “updating” the price of all Omega subscriptions and the in-game currency PLEX.

CCP says that the new price increase “reflects global trends impacting general production costs and accounts for years of inflation”. This is apparently the first time the one-month subscription has increased since 2004. The rise in the cost of subscriptions and PLEX currency will go into effect a month from now, on May 17.

Here are the new subscription tiers and costs, in USD, as well as the changes.

1 month – $19.99 (was $14.95)

2 months – $35.98 (new tier)

3 months – $47.98 (was $38.85)

6 months – $86.95 (was $71.70)

12 months – $149.90 (was $131.40)

24 months – $270.99 (new tier)

CCP plans to discuss these changes “in detail at Fanfest in just a few weeks”.

To continue investing in EVE Online’s evolution and growth, and to realize our mission of EVE Forever, we are updating the price of Omega and PLEX. This adjustment reflects global trends impacting production costs and accounts for years of inflation. https://t.co/UaNPW3f6FJ — EVE Online (@EveOnline) April 22, 2022

Still, at least Eve Online isn’t incorporating any NFTs or blockchain technology for the time being.