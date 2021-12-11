Evil Dead game’s single-player will be bots and “a couple of side missions”

It’s been a long time coming but the next Evil Dead game – cunningly titled Evil Dead: The Game – should be out in February 2022. However, the promised single-player side of the multiplayer-focused horror game may not be as expansive as fans could be expecting – although we can confirm that the multiplayer side will be playable solo with AI bots.

Evil Dead: The Game is being made by the team behind the zombie survival co-op game World War Z at Saber Interactive – and so it wasn’t a surprise when Evil Dead was confirmed as primarily a multiplayer game. It seems a little like World War Z or Left 4 Dead but with definite asymmetrical aspects similar to Dead By Daylight.

However, back in August Saber confirmed that it was delaying Evil Dead to next year, partially to “implement a single-player option that will let you enjoy the game when you are without your co-op compadres”. Solo Evil Dead fans were happy with this news, but a new interview between Game Awards host Geoff Keighley and Saber’s chief creative officer Tim Willits makes it seem like fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for a substantial single-player side.

The interview’s below, and around the 2:08 mark, Willits lists the “many different aspects” of Evil Dead’s gameplay – such as PvP and co-op. However, for single-player, he can only confirm “a couple of side missions where you can play by yourself”.

We reached out to Saber and its PR person informed us that, at the very least, “players can team up with friends or play multiplayer with AI if they want” – so the multiplayer side will be playable solo with bots, alongside these separate missions. They also said that Saber “will have more information on that, and on the solo side-missions feature that Tim referred to, in the new year”.

Evil Dead: The Game is currently down for release in February 2022.