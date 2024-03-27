Strategy game legend’s sequel discounted to just $3 on Steam right now

It took a long time for classic strategy game Evil Genius to get a sequel. The first game, which drew on anti hero simulators like Dungeon Keeper to craft a light hearted look into the lifestyles and workplaces of nefarious Bond villains, came out all the way back in 2004. It wasn’t until 2021 that this premise was iterated and expanded upon through Evil Genius 2, which, you should know, is currently discounted by a massive 95% on Steam right now.

The strategy game sequel picks up where its 2004 predecessor left off with an updated version of its take on the simulation genre. Evil Genius 2 casts players as one of four megalomaniac cartoon villains set to take over the world by hatching plots, secretly building a terrifying, planet threatening weapon, and managing a base — or, more appropriately, a lair — filled with minions and recruitable henchmen.

The player’s plans don’t go unopposed, though. As the villain carries out their dastardly work, agents from the Forces of Justice will try to interfere and must be defended against by arming the lair with a variety of absurd traps if global domination is to be achieved.

Anyone interested in playing Evil Genius 2 is in luck. It’s currently 95% off on Steam, making it just $1.99 / £1.74 until April 2. Evil Genius 2’s deluxe edition is discounted by the same amount, too, and is available for $2.99 / £2.74. Grab either the base game or deluxe edition right here.

