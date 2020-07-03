Evo Online cancelled, co-founder released after allegations of sexual misconduct

Evo is the biggest annual event in the fighting game scene, and in the wake of COVID-19, Evo Online was scheduled as a replacement event to kick off at the end of July. Now, that event has also been cancelled following accusations of sexual misconduct against event co-founder and CEO Joey Cueller. Cueller has been released from the company, and “will no longer be involved with Evo in any capacity”.

“Over the past 24 hours, in response to serious allegations recently made public on Twitter, we have made the first of a series of important decisions regarding the future of our company,” Evo says in a statement. “Effective immediately, Joey Cuellar will no longer be involved with Evo in any capacity. We are currently working towards his complete separation from the company and have relieved him of all his responsibilities.

“Going forward, Tony Cannon will act as CEO; in this position, he will take a leadership role in prioritizing great accountability across Evo, both internally and at our events.”

With Evo Online cancelled, the organisation will offer refunds to players who’ve purchased badges. “We will donate the equivalent of the proceeds as promised to Project HOPE.”

Cuellar has also issued an apology on Twitter.

I'm sorry. I never meant to hurt anyone. I was young and reckless and did things I'm not proud of. I have been growing and maturing over the past 20 years, but that doesn't excuse anything. All I have been trying to do is become a better person. Once again, I'm truly sorry. — Joey Cuellar (@MrWiz) July 3, 2020

The announcement from Evo comes after companies like Capcom and Bandai Namco withdrew their support of the tournament, and prominent players like SonicFox announced they would not be participating in the event.