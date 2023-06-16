What are Exoprimal system requirements? Most of you should be able to run Exoprimal with ease, as the team-based dino-hunting game can get by with hardware that’s practically prehistoric.

To meet Exoprimal minimum requirements, you’ll need a GPU on par with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560. Considering they both came out years ago, you should be able to manage that without too much trouble. You’ll also want 8GB RAM and an Intel Core i5 7500, AMD Ryzen 3 1200, or better in terms of CPU.

Developer Capcom specifies these PC specs will only guarantee 1080p and 30fps on minimum settings, so if you need good graphical fidelity to hunt dinosaurs, you’d better read on.

Here are the Exoprimal system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 Windows 10 or Windows 11 CPU Intel Core i5 7500

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7 8700K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 560 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX 590 Storage 50GB 50GB

The Exoprimal recommended specs are a small step up, but unlike the in-game exosuits, it’s hardly cutting edge tech. Your GPU will need to match the performance of an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 590, and you’ll need to pair that with a CPU on the level of an Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, and 16GB of RAM. This should guarantee you 1080p and 60fps on medium settings.

Of course, if you want to run Exoprimal on the highest graphics settings, you’ll need something a bit beefier. You won’t necessarily need the best graphics card, but an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 could be a sensible investment on a budget as our best value graphics card.

The Exoprimal size requirements aren’t Pangea-level huge, but you’ll need 50GB of storage space to run the game. That’s not too beastly by modern standards, but our guide to the best gaming SSD will help you out if you need to upgrade.

Exoprimal launches July 14 this year. If you want something exciting to tide you over till then, take a look at our best action-adventure games guide to see if there’s anything to keep you going.

Want to be certain your rig’s up to the task of hunting dinosaurs in high graphical fidelity? Take the Exoprimal system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Exoprimal?