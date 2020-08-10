Back to Top

Humble is giving away free Steam keys for F1 2018 right now

Do you like PC games? Do you like free PC games? Well have I got the promotion for you! The Humble Store is currently giving away F1 2018 for the low, low price of nuthin’. You’ll have to be quick, though: the promotion ends in just a few hours.

To claim the game, just head to the Humble Store before 13:00 PT / 16:00 ET / 21:00 BST today, Monday August 10, and hit “get the game”. The offer does, however, require you to sign up to Humble’s newsletter. You’ll then be emailed a code for the game.

The Humble Store also has a QuakeCon sale happening right now, with big Bethesda games such as Doom Eternal, The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, Fallout 4, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Dishonored 2 all discounted. Head over to the store for the full list of games on offer.

Separately, there’s a sale going on for co-op games, which is nice, too.

