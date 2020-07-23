Fable 4 announced for PC during Xbox Game Showcase

A new Fable game is in development, Microsoft has confirmed during its Xbox Games Showcase. It appears to simply be titled Fable, and it’s coming to PC and Xbox Series X.

It’s being developed by Playground Games, the studio behind the Forza Horizon series. The company showed off the new game with an exciting reveal trailer, which you can watch below as soon as it’s available.

Rumours of a new Fable game had been swirling for years, and Microsoft itself even hinted that 2020 would be a good year for Fable fans. Playground, meanwhile, has been staff with experience of making open-world games for a while, even stating it was making an “open-world action-RPG”. Fable, of course, fits that description nicely.

Take a look at the new teaser trailer below.

The first Fable launched for the original Xbox back in 2004, before coming to PC the following year. The last game in the main series, Fable III, launched on Xbox 360 in 2010, while a number of spinoffs have since followed. The most recent of those, the card game Fable Fortune, was discontinued earlier this year.

The series has remained beloved by many players, however, and the news of a new game will be welcomed by fans across the world.