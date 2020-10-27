With a purposeful grimace and a terrible sound, Godzilla is coming to Fall Guys! Helpless Fall Guys on subway trains scream, bug-eyed, as he looks in on them! He picks up a car and he throws it back down as he wades through the guys to grab the crown!
Oh no, you better start collecting your crowns – Godzilla!
I can't explain how excited I am to let you know that GODZILLA will be coming to Fall Guys next week
Better start getting your crowns together now 👀 pic.twitter.com/cMgUdqHCgX
— Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 27, 2020
