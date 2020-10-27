With a purposeful grimace and a terrible sound, Godzilla is coming to Fall Guys

With a purposeful grimace and a terrible sound, Godzilla is coming to Fall Guys! Helpless Fall Guys on subway trains scream, bug-eyed, as he looks in on them! He picks up a car and he throws it back down as he wades through the guys to grab the crown!

Oh, no, they say he’s got to go – Godzilla’s in Fall Guys! (Next wee-ee-eek.) Oh, no, they say he’s got to go – Godzilla’s in Fall Guys! (Next wee-ee-eek.) Oh, no, they say he’s got to go – Godzilla’s in Fall Guys! (Next wee-ee-eek.) Oh, no, they say he’s got to go – Godzilla’s in Fall Guys! (Next wee-ee-eek.) Godzilla! (shouting in Japanese)

History shows again and again how Fall Guys points out the folly of man – Godzilla! History shows again and again how Fall Guys points out the folly of man – Godzilla! History shows again and again how Fall Guys points out the folly of man – Godzilla! History shows again and again how Fall Guys points out the folly of man – Godzilla!

Oh no, you better start collecting your crowns – Godzilla!

Battle royale games – Godzilla!

