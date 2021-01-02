Last chance to enter Fanatical’s amazing 12 Gaming Gifts of Christmas giveaway!

In the spirit of the festive season, we at PCGamesN – along with our sister sites The Loadout and Pocket Tactics – have partnered with gaming retailer Fanatical to bring you one of our biggest giveaways ever.

Inspired by the 12 Days of Christmas song, Fanatical is offering a ’12 Gaming Gifts of Christmas’ bundle containing 12 amazing prizes, all adding to a total value of over $2,000! The bundle features six games including Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Dirt 5, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light; a bunch of essential hardware including an Oculus Quest and an RTX 3080 graphics card; and a $50 spending spree on the Fanatical Store. It’s everything a PC gamer could want for a very, very happy Christmas.

The giveaway is closing on January 4, which is *checks watch* very soon, so here’s your friendly reminder to Get On That. Of course, if you’d like to bolster your chances of acquiring some lovely new gaming goods to a near-certainty by trading money for them, you can always browse the Fanatical Store the old-fashioned way.

Here are the contents of the 12 Gaming Gifts of Christmas bundle in full, so you know exactly what you’d be in a chance of winning:

  1. 1. GIGABYTE G27Q 27 Monitor
  2. 2. AWD-IT ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080
  3. 3. Secretlab OMEGA Stealth gaming chair
  4. 4. Yakuza: Like A Dragon Day Ichi Edition
  5. 5. DIRT 5
  6. 6. Destiny 2: Beyond Light DLC
  7. 7. Trust Gaming GXT 232 Mantis Streaming PC Gaming Microphone
  8. 8. Oculus Quest 2 64GB VR headset
  9. 9. Carnival Games VR
  10. 10. Creed Rise to Glory
  11. 11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  12. 12. $50 Spending spree at Fanatical.com

Looks good, right? If you’d like to throw your hat in the ring – and why wouldn’t you – you can enter via any and all of the methods in the widget below:

Win 12 gaming gifts of Christmas with Fanatical

