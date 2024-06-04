Huge new grand strategy game from Warhammer 40k publisher hits Steam

Civilization 6 is gigantic, ambitious, and so deep and detailed you can get lost in it for hundreds of hours, but it’s missing a certain kind of personality. This is where Crusader Kings 3 normally picks up the slack, the Paradox dynasty simulator where your imperial family feels very much your own, warts and all. But imagine a combination of the two. From the publisher behind Warhammer 40k Gladius, and an esteemed 4X developer, an enormous new grand strategy game gives you expansive, world-conquering power with a familial twist, and it’s out on Steam today.

Field of Glory: Kingdoms is the new grand strategy game from AGEod, the studio founded by Europa Universalis designer Philippe Thibaut. Published by Slitherine, the label behind Warhammer 40k Gladius and Panzer Corps, it arrives on Steam with a gigantic 450 factions, 400 units, 600 buildings, 14 different religions, and 90 different cultures and traits. The game begins in the middle of the 11th century, and covers more than 200 years of competition and fighting between the European, African, and Middle-Eastern empires.

As well as managing all the usual 4X game demands, like the military, culture, civil disorder, political edicts, and religious worship, in Field of Glory: Kingdoms you’re also responsible for forging your own personal dynasty. As one ruler gets closer to death, you need to choose a successor, someone whose qualities and popularity will be firm enough to maintain civilization for the next several decades. There’s also full multiplayer, where you can compete in large-scale warfare against real opponents.

Field of Glory: Kingdoms marries the sweeping strategy of Civilization with the family-drama intrigue of Crusader Kings 3. If you want to try it yourself, it’s out today, Tuesday June 4, and you can find it on Steam right here.

