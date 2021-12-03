Stylish tactical roguelike Fights in Tight Spaces has finally left early access

Deckbuilding roguelike games might be a dime a dozen, but Fights in Tight Spaces has stood out since its debut in early access, thanks to a combination of stylish visuals and deep tactics. If you’ve been waiting for the final version before checking it out, though, you don’t have to wait any longer – the game has just gone 1.0.

You can grab Fights in Tight Spaces from your PC platform of choice, whether that be Steam, Epic, or GOG. Across all of those platforms it’s available at a 10% launch discount, bringing the price down to $22.49 / £17.54 / €18.89 until December 9.

If you’ve previously played the game in early access, the devs recommend starting a new save. New features for 1.0 include a new selectable character, a complete revamp for the final mission, new levels throughout the game, and achievement support. There are also a ton of bug fixes and quality of life improvements, but you can get the full details on those over in the official announcement.

“This isn’t the end of the journey”, the devs add, “we’ll be here to support the game as it goes forwards”.

If you’re unfamiliar with Fights in Tight Spaces, it’s essentially Slay the Spire-style card battling applied to John Wick-style action brawls. You use cards to execute moves like spin kicks or suplexes against an array of gangster goons as you fight your way through escalating groups of enemies.

