Final Fantasy 7 Remake Steam version is coming up soon

Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Steam is coming June 17, and it’s the full package. Square Enix made the announcement during the Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary celebration stream. The Steam listing is live now, but it doesn’t include pricing information just yet. FF7 Remake on Steam features the Intergrade expansion that launched in 2021 as well. It’s an announcement we’ve been waiting on for months and probably one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming at this point, with a Steam listing having leaked alongside the game’s launch on the Epic Games Store.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase also said Final Fantasy 7 Remake is Steam Deck compatible, so add that to your list of Steam Deck RPGs.

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid learning anything about the game since it released in 2020, here’s a brief rundown. FF7 Remake reimagines the first few hours of Final Fantasy 7, expanding the Midgar portion into a full game and bringing the city and its inhabitants to life in more ways than just rendering them in enhanced 3D, though it certainly does that as well.

FF7 Remake gives its characters more time to grow and, admittedly, more time to suffer. It also ends on a plot twist that suggests the narrative you may be familiar with is probably not the one producer Tetsuya Nomura has in mind for the remaining episodes – something that some of us are quite excited about.

Intergrade, the DLC expansion that launched in summer 2021, follows Yuffi Kitsuragi, a ninja from Wutai, on her journey to sabotage Shinra and keep it from waging war on her homeland. Here, too, FF7 Remake takes the time to stop and expand on its themes and characters, giving Yuffi, originally an optional character, a much more significant role.

It’s no wonder we considered Final Fantasy 7 Remake a gem among RPGs when it first launched on PC.