FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2022 event rewards: new summer glamour

Final Fantasy XIV players after some new summer glamour can look forward to the FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2022 event rewards, which include some casual seasonal fashion along with a new bonfire furnishing for your home. August’s celebratory festival for the critically acclaimed MMORPG kicks off in Limsa Lominsa just before Live Letter 72 takes place, and will see players complete quests to earn the new cosmetic items.

Included in this year’s Moonfire Faire event rewards are a full set of Summer Sunset clothing, which includes a black and gold headband, a matching loose-fitting open shirt, some knee-length white and blue swim shorts, a pair of ornate, golden wristbands, and some wraparound sandals to complete the look. Also up for grabs is a Summer Bonfire – a rather precarious-looking stack of logs which can be lit up in a roaring blaze to light up the night.

It appears from the preview image that there is some outfit discrepancy between the genders – the male character sports the shorts, while the female Au Ra shown is wearing a simple black bikini bottom instead. Given that an Endwalker patch made more clothing gender neutral in December, we’re hopeful that both pieces of gear in question will be made available regardless of your character’s gender.

Where and when is FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2022 and what are the rewards?

FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2022 takes place from Wednesday, August 10 at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST / 6pm AEST to Friday, August 26 at 7:59am PT / 10:59am ET / 3:59pm BST (00:59am AEST on August 27). You can start it with Mayaru Moyaru in Limsa Lominsa at the Aftcastle (x:11.5, y:13.8). The rewards on offer are as follows:

Summer Sunset Bandana – head attire

Summer Sunset Beach Cover-up – body attire

Summer Sunset Wrist Torques – hands attire

Summer Sunset Bottoms – legs attire

Summer Sunset Sandals – feet attire

Summer Bonfire – outdoor furnishing

The Moonfire Faire is a regular yearly feature of Final Fantasy XIV, with previous years’ events offering rewards such as a straw hat and pareo skirt, or an adorable polar bear mount. Typically, past rewards are made available on the FFXIV online shop a while after an event finishes.

The update also notes that “certain items available during previous iterations of the event can be purchased via Moonfire Faire vendors.” This usually only applies to the consumable fireworks and other similar one-use items, however, so don’t get your hopes up for any big-ticket items returning from previous years.

Also ongoing throughout August is the opportunity to earn rewards including rare mounts in the Moogle Treasure Trove event. In the meantime, check out our FFXIV Reaper job guide and FFXIV Sage job guide to get to grips with the newest classes added in the multiplayer game’s Endwalker expansion.