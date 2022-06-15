The new Final Fantasy XIV free login event wants you back in Eorzea

Just when you thought you were out, the latest FFXIV free login event is here to drag you back into Eorzea. The free login campaign is meant to bring lapsed subscribers back into the MMO game‘s fold, and, as you’d expect from the name, it costs you nothing – for a (very) limited time, at least. The latest FFXIV free login campaign went live early on June 15 and runs until June 30 at 7:59 a.m. PDT/10:59 a.m. EDT/3:59 p.m. BST, but you only actually get four days of free service. Those four days start once you log in, so if you’re planning on taking advantage of the event, make sure you can get the most out of it.

As always with these free login campaigns, you need to meet a few eligibility requirements. You must own the game and have registered it at some point, and your account must be inactive, or in other words, you can’t have an active subscription.

It goes a bit further, though, as the third requirement is that your account must have been inactive for at least 30 days. Assuming you meet the criteria, you can just log in as normal, and the free days start from there.

This time around, Square Enix is hoping recent improvements in the 6.1 update may be enough to entice players back, namely the Duty Support system. It’s technically an older system introduced in previous expansions, but with 6.1, the Duty Support system finally extends back into A Realm Reborn dungeons.

That means you don’t have to spend any of your free four days waiting to join a party of other players. Instead, you can jump into dungeons immediately with a party of NPC players. It might not have the social aspect you’d expect from an MMO, but it does mean you can challenge any dungeon with whatever class or role you want without having to consider queue times.

Square Enix inviting players back to the game is a development in itself, when earlier in 2022 and in late 2021, the publisher had to close servers because they couldn’t handle the influx of players. The future is looking bright for the long-running MMO, and there’s even more on the way, with producer Naoki Yoshida saying the team is already planning new jobs for post-Endwalker patches.