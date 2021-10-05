Metroidvania FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch is suddenly on Steam, with ray tracing and DLSS

FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch might have one of the sillier backronyms we’ve seen in a bit, but after its launch on PlayStation platforms last month, it proved to be a solid take on the classic metroidvania formula. Now it’s suddenly on PC, with a host of extra graphical features to make the wait worthwhile.

You may have already played FIST on PC in the past thanks to the demo available on Steam, but the PC version finally launched in full over the weekend, about a month removed from its PS4 and PS5 counterpart. The PC version features ray tracing, and Nvidia’s DLSS and Reflex tech for improved performance and responsiveness.

If you haven’t seen FIST in the past, it’s a side-scrolling platformer with an emphasis on melee combat, set in a “dieselpunk” world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The PlayStation versions reviewed pretty well at launch, garnering an average 80 review score, as OpenCritic shows.

Check out some of the enhanced visual features below.

