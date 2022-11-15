FNAF character Circus Baby is brought to life then attacks creator

FNAF character Circus Baby has been brought to life from the Scott Cawthon horror game, before proceeding to attack and draw blood from her creator, proving Five Nights at Freddy’s is real after all and much scarier than we ever imagined.

VT, who is building a series of animatronics based on FNAF, as well as other robots, posted a series of images of the construction of Circus Baby showing her exoskeleton and outer face plates as they attempted to replicate the sinister automaton from Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location. After testing some of the servos that controlled the robot’s movement, Circus Baby lost power and reset, putting the servos in such a position that they crushed VT’s thumb.

VT has also developed animatronics based on FNAF characters Chica and Freddy Fazbear himself, telling Newsweek that the incident with Circus Baby “dug into my skin” and “took a couple of days to heal”, after drawing blood from the middle section of their thumb.

“She gained consciousness,” replies one FNAF fan to VT’s original post. “And so it begins,” writes another. “You’re really going lore accurate,” says a third, with another commenter warning “the second you finish her, your innards are going to get scooped”.

Despite the injury, VT continues to work on Circus Baby and posts regular updates to YouTube, showing that the animatronic’s mouth moving in time with dialogue from her videogame counterpart. Definitely nothing creepy about this.

On the one hand, we want to see how she will look when she’s finished. On the other hand, well, the other hand is probably where she’ll bite us. CCTV cameras and automated security doors at the ready.

