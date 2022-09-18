Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 adds Spider-Gwen and a chrome mechanic

Epic Games has released multiple trailers and a slew of information for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and one of the best battle royale games now has the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Gwen and Brie Larson, on top of all the other crossovers that are constantly being added to the game.

Releasing today, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise from Epic Games has introduced Chrome to the multiplayer game, an all-consuming substance that threatens the safety of the island.

The update will let you turn yourself, structures, and your guns chrome, all of which have differing effects on gameplay and the island. A chrome splash can be thrown on a wall to let you go through it, while throwing one on yourself will turn you into chrome and let you run faster, do an air dash, and even dash into buildings to go straight through them.

Chrome weapons can also be found in chrome chests, which will have their rarity increased as you damage opponents. There’s also a new building in Herald’s Sanctum, which is near the Abandoned Sanctuary on the island.

You can check out the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 trailer, which features Brie Larson’s Paradigm and the new Chrome mechanic, below:

On top of all that, the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass includes an unlockable Spider-Gwen skin, and Brie Larson’s Paradigm as well.

“Some Island locations are seeking “safety” in the air — most notably Condo Canyon. Now called Cloudy Condos, attack from above in this expanding point of interest,” reads the battle pass trailer.

If Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has started your interest in the battle royale game, we have some Fortnite tips and tricks for new and returning players to help with that victory royale. We also have a guide for the best Fortnite skins as well, if you’re so inclined.