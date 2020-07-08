Fortnite players launch “save Save the World” campaign

Fortnite players have launched a campaign to “save Save the World” after developer Epic Games announced it would update the game’s PvE mode less frequently.

Epic said recently that “development of new content” for Save the World “will slow down after this official release”. In addition, the mode will “remain a premium experience rather than going free-to-play”, contrary to previous announcements. Rather than the ongoing regular support Battle Royale gets, Save the World will receive updates on an annual basis. Epic has also teased a seasonal set of events named Ventures, and a few other rewards for existing Save the World owners.

Epic continues: “As we roll out Ventures, we’re shifting to an annual recurring seasonal schedule where existing in-game narratives and events, such as Frostnite and Dungeons, will continue on a seasonal rotation unique to Save the World and separate from Battle Royale.”

These changes, including the consolation of upgraded Founder’s Packs, have done little to hearten fans of Fortnite’s original launch mode, many of whom are unhappy at the prospect of such infrequent updates. The game’s subreddit has kicked off a campaign named #SaveSavetheWorld in an attempt to change Epic’s mind.

A post with over 2.5k upvotes reads: “This news is heartbreaking to us as a mod team as we all love not only STW as a game mode but also this community and what all of us together have created here. Without each of you this community wouldn’t be what it is. We truly wish that the game leaving Early Access was going to herald some new awesome changes for players experiencing the game for the first time as well as all of us who have been here to watch the game change since July 2017 when it first launched into Early Access. Unfortunately it appears the Storm has won and that isn’t in the cards. Devastated by this news doesn’t even begin to describe our feelings at this point.” Epic Games did not respond to a request for comment.

One community member and content creator named Colbalt Fox says he’s also reeling from the announcement. “Some of the top supporters of this game, who built careers from the content/news, just feel betrayed,” he tells PCGamesN. “This game helped me get away from very dark holes and dark places in my life, the community surrounding this game all support one another, and we’ve helped make this game our home.

He continues: “Within the last 24 hours we have been sucker-punched to the gut, pushed over and been kicked over and over again. That’s how many of us feel now … that Save the World is not worth saving, and that our community just doesn’t matter. We have saved tweets, posts and various other things from Epic over the years wondering when they will uphold their promises only to be punched in the face.

“I remember seeing some [people] cry as we had this for a few years as our jobs, 40-90 hours a week, to support this game that we all love.”

Despite the name of the campaign, it seems the mode’s community is resigned to Epic’s decision, and that the campaign is actually more a way of grieving for their lost pastime (and in some cases, livelihoods). Colbalt Fox concludes by saying: “It’s hard to write this, spending three years with an incredible community, being lifted up every day, encouraged to do better, and shown how we can do whatever we want to save the world. The next chapter is here, and we know it’s the beginning of the end for Fortnite: Save the World.”

Additional reporting by Iain Harris.