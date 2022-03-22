Ukraine official thanks Epic for massive Fortnite donation

Epic is currently donating all Fortnite proceeds to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. This initiative raised $36 million USD in its first day, and $50 million in its second. and a top Ukrainian official has offered some words of thanks to Epic. Proceeds from all real-money Fortnite purchases will continue to support charity work through April 3.

“Thank you Epic Games for understanding that people’s lives are not a game,” Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov says in a tweet. “Your support is crucially important for us.” Fedorov also serves as the minister of digital transformation of Ukraine, and since Russia’s invasion began a few weeks ago, has been calling on tech companies to halt trade with Russia and support Ukraine.

Epic is donating Fortnite proceeds to Direct Relief, UNICEF, the UN World Food Programme, and the UN Refugee Agency. This effort began alongside the launch of the new Fortnite season, which – though certainly designed long before Russia’s invasion – features a poorly-timed military invasion theme.

You can get more info on how Fortnite’s charity effort works over on the official site.