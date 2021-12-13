Epic confirms the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 details

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 has been confirmed, as Epic has sent out some early details alongside a package for content creators. Winterfest will return on December 16 after a minor game update on December 14.

“The festivities kick off on December 16 with Sgt Winters barreling around the island in his custom big rig, bringing 14 days of presents, frosty fresh items, special challenges, tons of new Creative experiences, and lots more,” as Epic says in a Christamas card received by YouTuber Tabor Hill.

The 19.01 update on December 14 at 12am PST / 3am EST / 8am GMT will prepare the way for Winterfest, and it’s likely that event challenges will leak after downtime wraps up. But some leaks have already arrived. iFireMonkey reports some details about Winterfest 2021 Cabin in Creative, which will link to at least seven Creative maps during the event, including zone wars, gun game, free-for-all, prop hunt, and deathrun modes.

There's a chill in the air as our v19.01 Game Update is set to release tomorrow! Downtime will begin at 3:00 AM ET (8:00 UTC) with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. pic.twitter.com/1Osur5zoFh — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 13, 2021

