Forza 7’s system requirements show you can easily run it on any mid-range PC

Forza Motorsport 7 looks utterly gorgeous, as do all Forza games, and now we know what you’re going to need to run it, thanks to the specifications on the official Microsoft store page. The good news? It’s not nearly as intensive as you might expect.

You can check out the minimum and recommended specifications right here. As expected, you’ll need to be running Windows 10, but the minimum and recommended memory is just 8 GB.

If you’re trying to run at the bare minimum, you’ll need a GPU with at least 2 GB of memory that’s equal or better than an NVIDIA GT 740, an NVIDIA GTX 650, or an AMD R7 250X, and a processor to match or better the Intel i5-750 at 2.67 GHz.

For those of you who don’t know your hardware jargon: that’s not even mid-range nowadays, and the recommended specifications aren’t even much higher. Considering how good the game looks, that’s a rather impressive feat.

Of course, if you're looking for some 4K/60 fps action, you'll need something a lot beefier.