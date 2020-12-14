Game Academy wants to help you use your gaming skills to get a job

Do you think your skills in management games like Football Manager skills make you better at organisation? Does your immaculately-designed Stardew Valley farm indicate your creative solutions to organisational problems? The folks at Game Academy believe that the answer to those questions is ‘yes’, and the programme aims to help you transfer your gaming skills into a proper career.

Game Academy is built by people who love games and have careers in teaching, HR, and data science, and who want to bring those worlds together to help fill the world’s digital skills shortage. Next year, Game Academy aims to begin direct partnerships with employers and build its own educational credentials.

For now, the programme offers an analysis of your gaming behaviour for career-relevant skills, and provides a set of its own challenges to help you hone those skills for the workplace, then recommends a selection of job and education opportunities matching your strengths. The system is built on analysis of over 50,000 players and their careers.

“We know gamers are the talent strike force of tomorrow”, co-founder David Barrie says in a press release. “Their digital skills, remote work, problem-solving and other skills that they apply day-in-day-out in-game are now being defined as ‘skills of the future’ – and the pandemic has dramatically expanded demand for these talents. Gamers are super talented and the games they play hone their skills – this is the focus of Game Academy.”

