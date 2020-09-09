Xbox Game Pass for PC doubles in price on September 17

Xbox Game Pass for PC has already provided a tremendous value at $4.99 USD per month, giving players day one access to new games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Crusader Kings 3, and Wasteland 3. That’s always been billed as an ‘introductory’ price, however, and it looks like the introductory period is over.

On September 17, the price for Game Pass on PC will double, rising from $4.99 / £3.99 to $9.99 / £7.99, as Microsoft has confirmed on Twitter. Existing members will still “pay the same rate through the next billing cycle”, so you won’t immediately see the price increase unless you’re a new subscriber.

It’s still a solid price for what Game Pass offers, and the announcement comes shortly after Microsoft revealed that EA Play will soon become part of the subscription. That means that games like The Sims 4, Titanfall 2, and Battlefront 2 will soon be part of Game Pass, as well as 10-hour trials for new titles like Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21.

Microsoft says that “Game Pass for PC and the Xbox App will become generally available on September 17” in an announcement today, hinting that the Windows apps will soon (finally) drop the ‘beta’ branding.

We're retiring the introductory price on the 17th, but if you're already a member, you'll pay the same rate through the next billing cycle. look out for a notification on the 17th to get more details — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) September 9, 2020

Access to some of the best PC games is going to be slightly more expensive soon, but still vastly cheaper than buying them directly.