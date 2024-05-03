If you complete this gaming survey you can win up to $500 in prizes

What are you playing right now? Are you embroiled in the ongoing galactic war courtesy of Helldivers 2, or maybe partway through yet another run of Baldur’s Gate 3? Counter-Strike 2 might be your Steam shooter of choice, or maybe you’re more into Gray Zone Warfare. Whatever your pleasure, international games marketing firm Dialect wants to know how videogames fit into your daily life in exchange for a chance to win hundreds of dollars’ worth of prizes

Here’s how it works. First of all, you need to be at least 18 years old to participate. Provided you meet that requirement, you need to complete the initial entry survey. This automatically puts you into the prize draw where you can win one of three Logitech G Pro Z 2 headsets. The survey only takes five minutes and if you’re then chosen to participate in the full study, you’ll need to spend a total of 90 minutes over three days recording your gaming habits using a mobile app.

If you’re selected and you complete the diary, you’ll be offered a reward of your choice, with a value of up to $250. So, if you enter, win one of the headsets, and then complete that diary, that’s $500 worth of prizes in total. Not bad at all, considering all you really need to do is play some games.

Whether you’re pouring hours into Manor Lords or just casually having a few rounds on GTA 5, it doesn’t matter – anyone can enter so long as they’re over 18. Fancy giving it a shot? All you need to do is fill in the initial entry questionnaire, which you can do right here.

