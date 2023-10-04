Gears of War, how we miss thee. It’s more than four years since the release of Gears 5, and details about Microsoft and The Coalition’s superb squad shooter series, originally built by Epic, have been sparse. One of the defining games of the ‘00s, Gears of War brought us Marcus Fenix, the Locust, and perhaps one of the greatest videogame weapons in history, the chainsaw-equipped Lancer. We all want GoW to make a comeback, and now, series creator Cliff ‘CliffyB’ Bleszinski shares a hopeful tease, potentially hinting towards Gears of War 6.

It’s 2006, the early hours of the morning. You and a pal are hunched in front of the PC, staring down the barrels of your respective, chunky assault rifles. The ground rumbles. Concrete explodes. Dozens of reptilian monsters lumber towards you, as you fumble for the perfect active reload. Gears of War was something very special, one of the best squad shooter and action-adventure games of all time.

While the sequels varied in quality – GoW 2 was excellent, GoW 3 was good, Judgment, Gears of War 4, and Gears 5 perhaps less so, although they still had great moments – the valiant return of Epic’s action horror, now developed by The Coalition under Microsoft, is something we’re all hoping to see.

Now, Cliff Bleszinski, Gears of War’s creator and original director, shares a tease about the series’ future, which could herald the arrival of GoW 6. Bleszinski says he has spoken with one of the writers on Gears 5, and seems to suggest that the news is all good.

“Heard a rumor today from my friend who wrote Gears 5 about the future of the franchise,” Bleszinski writes, “and, let’s just say…” The GoW director then shares a GIF of actor Leonardo DiCaprio in Django Unchained, where his character says “you had my curiosity, but now you have my attention.”

So, it seems something is cooking for the future of Gears of War, and if Bleszinski is intrigued, that can only be a good sign. We’ll keep digging – no pun intended – and bring you everything there is to know about the future of Gears, and the possible arrival of GoW 6.

