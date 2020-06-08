Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s AI teammates update put back to “mid-July”

Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft Paris’ 2019 tactical shooter, was due to get an update at some point this month – June 2020 – that would introduce AI teammates into the game. However, the dev’s now announced the highly anticipated feature won’t be on the way until next month, and is set for a “mid-July” launch instead,

In a developer update post on the multiplayer game’s website, the studio reveals the update AI squadmates were due to land in-game, Title Update 2.0.5, is now being incorporated into a much bigger, subsequent patch instead. “After careful consideration and due to the circumstances of our developers working from home,” the post reads, “we are choosing to incorporate this patch into a larger title update, TU 2.1.0, which will arrive mid-July.”

The roster of changes headed to game as part of the next patch includes, first and foremost, “the release of the AI teammates”, along with bug fixes and quality of life updates, gunsmith and PvP updates, “all planned fixes from TU 2.0.5, including a fix for the current reproduction steps of the DMR exploit, and more!” according to the dev blog.

While there’s a slight delay to the new feature, the good news is Ghost Recon Breakpoint fans won’t have to wait too much longer to get stuck into the action alongside some AI pals, one of the most-requested features by its community since the game’s arrival in October last year.

Ghosts, Check out the latest update from the studio on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. >> https://t.co/ftpjApuizA pic.twitter.com/wyEidoYpXy — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) June 5, 2020

Earlier this year, Ubisoft launched a whole new way to play the game with an ‘immersive mode’ that gave players the option to remove the ‘loot shooter’ mechanics and some other key changes.