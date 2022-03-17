Ghost Song is a gorgeous horror Metroidvania out this year

The Ghost Song release date has been set for 2022, which means we’re getting a gorgeous-looking horror Metroidvania to check out pretty soon. Ghost Song has been in development for years – the better part of a decade, in fact – but it seems the end is finally in sight for developer Old Moon.

Ghost Song will launch in 2022 via Steam, courtesy of newly-announced publisher Humble Games. The game was originally Kickstarted way back in 2013, so it’s been a long road to release. Today’s trailer shows a gorgeous, atmospheric world with just enough creepiness around the edges to give everything a properly unsettling vibe. (Shout out to the guy just using a giant severed robot head as a weapon.)

This one leans toward the Metroid side of the Metroidvania equation, with a sci-fi setting, beam weapons, and a mysterious alien planet to explore. There are also some hyper-specific visual references to Super Metroid, like the ship in the opening and the busted open underground transport pipe.

Check out the trailer for yourself below.

