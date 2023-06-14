What are the Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective system requirements? Any modern PC won’t object to running Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, but we’ve gathered all the minimum and recommended system requirements to make sure you’re prepared for this remaster from the Ace Attorney series creator.

Even if your set-up isn’t up to standard, you should be well equipped to run the Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective minimum requirements. This 2D animated game only requires an Intel Core i3 8350k, or an AMD Ryzen3 3200G paired with either an Intel UHD Graphics 360 or a Radeon Vega 8 Graphics GPU and at least 8GB of RAM.

Here are the Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective system requirements:



Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3 8350k

AMD Ryzen3 3200G Intel Core i3-9100F

AMD Ryzen3 3200G RAM 8GB 8GB GPU Intel UHD Graphics 360

Radeon Vega 8 Nvidia GT 1030

AMD Radeon Rx550 Storage 7GB 7GB



The Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective recommended specs aren’t asking for a lot either, which makes sense as this isn’t a graphics intensive game. You’ll only need an Intel Core i3-9100F or an AMD Ryzen3 3200G processor, in-conjunction with a Nvidia GT 1030 or an AMD Radeon RX550 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective size requirements only take up 7GB, which makes a lot of sense as the game originally released on the Nintendo DS handheld in 2010. However, if you missed out on the opportunity to play this game 13 years ago, this remaster will be worth the small amount of space it’ll take up on your hard drive.

You don’t need one of the best graphics cards to run Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, but if you’re a fan it might be worth upgrading your set-up to ensure you’ll able to play every new title Capcom announced during the Capcom Showcase 2023.

Take the Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective?