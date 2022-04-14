Diablo 2, but the demons are from Asian folklore

Ghostlore is a self-stylised ‘eastpunk’ action-RPG that takes monsters from southeast-Asian folklore and sticks them in a gameplay experience inspired by Diablo 2 and Titan Quest. You’ve got an item and character customisation system, procedurally generated maps, and nostalgic 2D isometric art. The indie game is launching in Steam Early Access today if that has sold you. If you’d like to know more, though, then stay awhile and listen.

The world takes inspiration from developers Andrew and Adam Teo’s home country of Singapore, alongside other neighbouring lands like Malaysia and Indonesia. While it’s notable in the Ghostlore’s architecture, it’s especially present in the food, which you can gobble down to boost your stats. The real treat, though, is the demons. The Penanggal, for example, is a monster from Malay folklore that “comprises nothing more than a disembodied head and dangling entrails”.

Ghostlore has some excellent build potential, too. You can mix and match abilities from three-out-of-six character classes to create something truly busted. The Adept is your martial artist, the Hashashin is an assassin who relies on speed, and the Sentinel can communicate with animals, to name a few of them.

You can also boost your stats through the Glyph system, which involves magical symbols that you can inscribe onto your body to gain buffs and new powers. There’s only so much space for them, though, so weigh up what’s worth using.

You’re also getting local co-op to play with four other buddies on the same screen. If you’re feeling generous, you can use the Shrine of Balance to help others by sending them equipment. If they use your gear, you’ll get a better chance of scoring good loot.

Naturally, though, any new PC game wouldn’t be complete without mods, you you’re getting Steam workshop support, too.

Are you looking for more neat games like Diablo on PC? All you have to do is follow that link.