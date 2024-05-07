The slickest action game of 2023 is 75% off, for now

I’ve never exactly been conventional when it comes to my GOTY choices. In 2022, the year of Elden Ring, I preferred A Plague Tale: Requiem. Last year, while I was very aware that Baldur’s Gate 3 would be scooping up pretty much every award, I was crossing my fingers for One More Level’s Ghostrunner 2, the high-octane slasher sequel that I never knew I needed. And now, if you’re quick, you can pick it up for just $12.

Earning the title of best action game at the 2023 Game Awards (sadly not GOTY), Ghostrunner 2 thrusts you into the ninja shoes of Jack, the titular Ghostrunner. Set in a neon-bathed cyberpunk world reminiscent of Night City, you’re on a mission to behead The Hammers – a twisted new cult that’s spreading its corruption throughout Dharma City.

Speed is the name of the game, and you’re armed with your trusty katana as well as a whole arsenal of new abilities. You can fire off Shuriken (electrically-charged throwing stars), make holographic copies of yourself to distract enemies, and even slow down time with Sensory Boost. The flip side is, however, you die in one hit – but at least your enemies do, too.

But that’s not all. For the first time in the series’ history, Ghostrunner 2 has vehicular combat. Yes, you get to charge through the streets Tron-style on a snazzy motorbike, and yes, it’s as epic as it sounds.

For me, however, the Rahu fight is one of my favorite boss battles ever made. As I note in my Ghostrunner 2 review, the battleground is constantly shifting, keeping you on your toes. It’s non-linear, twisting your sense of perspective, but it “isn’t so punishing that you want to ragequit when things get tough. It’s the perfect balance of difficulty and fun, and that’s no mean feat.”

So if you want to know why I gave Ghostrunner 2 a 9/10, I suggest picking it up right now on Steam. You have until Monday May 13 to grab the Deluxe Edition, which is 75% off at $12.49 / £9.99 and includes four unique skins (two for your katana, and two for your hand). Or, you can get the base game with no addons for 70% off at $11.99 / £10.49.

If you’ve already freed Dharma from Mitra’s grasp, however, we have a rundown of all the best ninja games if you love those high-speed, bloody battles. Or, if bouncing from rooftop to rooftop is more your vibe, we have a list of the best parkour games, too.

