This incredible parkour FPS is a free game right now, so act fast

Ghostrunner is one of those mash-ups I can get behind. Fast-paced first-person shooting and combat akin to Titanfall with the movement mechanics of Mirror’s Edge. The quick retries of some of the hardest indies and roguelikes. It’s not an easy game by any stretch, but I always found Ghostrunner to be brilliant at getting me back in the fight. Considering it’s currently a free game on the Epic Games Store too, I can’t recommend it enough.

I’ve always thought of Ghostrunner as a healthy mix between games like Super Meat Boy and Mirror’s Edge. The former comes from how quick and unforgiving some of the challenges are, because while you’ll die at a moment’s notice if you’re not careful Ghostrunner deliberately makes an effort to make you feel like you’re not wasting time. It’s like the latter for more obvious reasons, those of the first-person parkour variety, and while Mirror’s Edge does occasionally give you a gun, Ghostrunner asks the question of what it would be like to play if combat was a core part of the experience instead – sword swipes and shurikens abound.

If you’re looking for a challenge, then, and want that to be soaked in equal parts neon and blood for a cocktail that’ll perk you right up, you can’t go wrong with Ghostrunner. You can never go wrong with a free game, either.

Don’t just take my word for it though; our Ghostrunner review from 2020 scored the game 8/10, lauding how “Ghostrunner’s smart level design and rich array of enemies are a joy to blitz through, but it’s all underpinned by some of the slickest parkour mechanics of any game. Ever.”

Ghostrunner is completely free on the Epic Games Store from right now until Thursday April 18 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST and Friday April 19 at 2am AEDT. If you don’t have an Epic Games account you will need to use an email address, but then Ghostrunner is free to keep forever.

