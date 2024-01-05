Be quick, this Gigabyte RTX 4070 laptop is at its lowest price yet

You don’t have to spend a ton of money to bag a great gaming laptop, with this Gigabyte Aorus 15 serving as an excellent example. Now discounted on Amazon, the cost of the portable PC is at an all-time low.

This model of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 is equipped with specs typical of the best gaming laptops you’ll find for this price. These include a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and Intel Core i7 13700H processor, which combined are plenty performant for today’s games.

Also included is a 15.6-inch display, with a native resolution of 1440p and refresh rate of 165Hz. This is an ideal combination for anyone that enjoys both cinematic and competitive experiences. You’ll have plenty of room for both, of course, thanks to the laptop’s 1TB SSD.

Down from its usual list price of $1,649, this version of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 is now $200 off, bringing its cost to just $1,449. You’ll be hard pressed to find a similarly specced laptop of this quality for this kind of money.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can have your new gaming laptop arrive at your doorstep much faster with next day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra to give your setup a boost.