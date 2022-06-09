Goat Simulator 3 announced, and no, there isn’t a Goat Simulator 2

You’ve got to hand it to Coffee Stain: the studio knows how to commit to the bit. Years after the deliberately buggy Goat Simulator’s release on April 1st – when else – 2014, Goat Simulator 3 has been announced. Despite there never having been a second.

The host of Summer Games Fest 2022, Geoff Keighley, was also in on the fun, teasing watching audiences with an update on a “much-anticipated sequel”. The camera then cut to a figure preparing for a jog along a sunny boardwalk in tribute to Dead Island 2’s memorable 2014 announce trailer, but rather than zombies wreaking havoc in the background, we saw goats.

More to follow; this is a breaking story from the Summer Games Festival broadcast on June 9, 2022.

