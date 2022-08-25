Wolfenstein makes classic FPS cameo in Goat Simulator 3

Wolfenstein, the classic PC FPS from Doom creators id Software, which was recently rebooted courtesy of Skyrim, Fallout, and Starfield developer and publisher Bethesda, has a brilliant easter egg cameo hidden inside the upcoming sandbox game Goat Simulator 3, as spotted by PCGamesN at Gamescom 2022.

Goat Simulator 3 – there is no Goat Simulator 2 – promises a bigger-than-ever open world, four-player co-op, and the option to customise your beloved ungulate to your mischievous, bleating heart’s content. Due for release on November 17, we’re anticipating more of the destructive, slapstick mayhem that made the original such a standout hit, along with tons of easter eggs and nods to other games.

The best we’ve seen, however, during a gameplay demo at Gamescom 2022, involves teaming up with a cadre of other goats to storm the house of a seemingly harmless old woman. Charging into the basement, we’re suddenly greeted by a familiar but unexpected sight, as Goat Simulator 3 transitions to the bright, pixelated corridors of the classic, 1992 FPS Wolfenstein 3D. The music changes, the level dimensions transform to make it feel like we’re heading down those oh-so-nostalgic Wolf3D-engine hallways – for a moment, it’s as if we’re right back at the dawn of the modern PC shooter, except, you know, as a goat.

But then the supposedly loving granny turns out to be an evil, cackling boss, shooting at us with a cannon that fires cartoonish balls of yarn. A few, slick, caprine manoeuvres later, she’s defeated and – lo and behold – is now playable as a bizarre, old-age-pensioner style of goat. Truly, Goat Simulator 3 is the sandbox game that keeps on giving, providing what you want to be given is weirdness and goats.

While you wait on the launch of Goat Simulator 3, you might wish to chew on some of the other best sandbox games, or maybe something from our lists of the best indie games and best action-adventure games on PC.