Brilliant but overlooked JRPG surges on Steam after big new update

Granblue Fantasy Relink might not be the first game you think of when it comes to the crowded JRPG market, but this stylish PC game has won over a crowd of loyal fans since it launched in January 2024. Now, with its third major update available, the game has rocketed up the Steam charts once again, as players dive back in to discover what the v1.3.0 update has in store for them.

Hailing from developer Cygames Inc, Granblue Fantasy Relink is a spin-off from the popular mobile game Granblue Fantasy. In it, you control a team of warriors as they travel across the Sky Realm in search of the mythical island of Estalucia. With flashy combat, epic battles against fearsome primal beasts, and the ability to play solo or co-op, it’s no wonder we named it one of the best JRPGs on PC.

The game already featured plenty of varied characters to fill your party, but the latest update has added a brand new one to the roster: Sandalphon, known as Protector of the Sky Realm. This sword-bearing character can be unlocked for free by completing in-game objectives, or you can unlock him right away by purchasing his Character Expansion Pack for $4.99 / £3.99.

There are also four new quests to embark on, including one called ‘Zero’ which sees the powerful Lucilius return in an even stronger form, as well as a photo mode to capture the game’s best moments.

Elsewhere in the v1.3.0 version of the game, you’ll find new trophies, sigils, side quests, a map overlay, and various bug fixes. Since the update dropped, Granblue Fantasy Relink has already seen a big uptick in players jumping in on Steam, shooting up from 1,459 players to 9,264 at the time of writing, and it looks like that number is still rising. You can check out the game here.

