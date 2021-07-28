MMO Grand Chase returns and instantly reaches Steam’s top 10

KOG Studios’ Grand Chase was an MMO-style take on side-scrolling brawlers that initially launched in 2003. I say ‘was’ because the game shut down in 2015 – yet the devs have seen fit to bring it back with a new release on Steam. Clearly the old players are coming along for the ride, because the game pretty much instantly reached the upper echelon of current Steam games.

Grand Chase has reached a peak of 78,849 concurrent players, as SteamDB shows, and that number continues to grow. That makes it the sixth-biggest game on Steam right now, sandwiched between perennial favourites like Rust and Apex Legends. User reviews of the comeback currently sit at a ‘mostly positive’, as players are happy to have Grand Chase online once again, but skeptical of its dated mechanics and free-to-play monetisation.

Grand Chase features 20 characters that you can customise through jobs and skill trees. You can take your character through cooperative (or solo) battles through dungeons, or get into PvP battles for two to six players.

For more multiplayer games, you can follow that link.