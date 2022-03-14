Rockstar is fixing GTA Online character transfers

Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced is upon us, and while the update doesn’t mean much for PC players, the character transfer process is causing some major headaches for folks who’ve previously hopped between consoles and PC. Rockstar is working on a fix, but there’s not yet an estimate for when that update will arrive.

If you played GTA Online on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, and previously transferred your character to PC, you are currently unable to transfer that character to the Expanded and Enhanced editions on the new consoles. Based on initial communication from Rockstar’s support staff, it seemed that this was an intentional limitation. However, Rockstar now says that’s not the case.

As the devs explain in a tweet, they’re “currently working to resolve the issue with GTA Online profile migration for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S where those migrating from PS4 or Xbox One are currently blocked due to previously migrating those accounts to PC, and will update everyone once this is working as intended”.

Here’s hoping that fix comes sooner rather than later.

We're currently working to resolve the issue with GTA Online profile migration for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S where those migrating from PS4 or Xbox One are currently blocked due to previously migrating those accounts to PC, and will update everyone once this is working as intended. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) March 14, 2022

