Alleged GTA 6 gameplay leak shows off Rockstar’s open-world game

A major GTA 6 gameplay leak is making the rounds online, as players are still eagerly awaiting any official news about the sequel to one of the best open-world games of all time. While the footage looks impressive, and some of it even lines up with previous leaks of information, there’s currently no telling how legitimate the massive leak is.

We’ve reached out to Rockstar Games for comment on this alleged GTA 6 gameplay leak, as the developer currently hasn’t issued an official response to the footage making the rounds.

The leaks appear to have began earlier today, as a user on the GTAForums shared 90 separate videos of footage and clips for GTA 6, saying “It’s possible I could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build.”

This footage has now spilled onto every corner of the internet, showing two playable characters that line up with the Bonnie and Clyde-inspired duo reported by Bloomberg earlier in the year. Some of the footage even shows a police car with V.C.P.D, which could stand for Vice City Police Department, supporting reports that GTA 6 will return to Vice City.

Reactions to the footage across the internet are naturally doubtful of its legitimacy, but if the footage is fake and something like a mod for GTA 5, it’s been meticulously made to the point that the work itself is impressive enough to warrant the current attention it’s getting.

Reporter Jason Schreier added on Twitter that “based on the scale hard to imagine it’s not real. Plus two protagonists and Vice City match what I reported earlier this year.”

If the footage is real, it needs to be noted that it does not represent the final product. GTA 6 is likely a few tears away at this point, and the footage will be from previous builds of the game, so you should be aware that what you see online now is not the game you’ll be getting in a few years.

The leaker has also claimed to be the person responsible for the Uber hacking breach from earlier this week. The hacker told The New York Times that they gained access to Uber’s internal communications platform, Slack, after reaching out to an Uber employee via text pretending to be a “corporate information technology person.”

Update – September 18 2:38pm BST: Schreier has said that multiple Rockstar sources have confirmed to him that the footage from the leak is legitimate, although there is still no word on the footage from Rockstar itself.

While we all wait to see how legitimate this footage is and what Rockstar might say in response, we have everything you need to know about the GTA 6 release date, rumours, news and more.