GTA Trilogy seemingly pulled on PC as Rockstar launcher goes down

It seems Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is having a bit of a troubled arrival on our home platform so far. Not long after the game launched on November 11, Rockstar Games tweeted that services for the studio’s launcher and supported games were “temporarily offline for maintenance”. Now, more than 12 hours later the studio has indicated that the launcher is still offline – and it seems Rockstar’s removed the PC version from sale on its site for now.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles,” the studio’s November 12 tweet reads. This follows reports from multiple players that the launcher was down – meaning the new Trilogy is currently unplayable through it on PC – over the past 12 hours or so. As of this story, the Rockstar Support service status page does indeed show that the launcher is down, as well as Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online on PC (below).

We also tried to launch both Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V on PC here at PCGamesN and weren’t able to hop in, with an ‘activation required’ error screen popping up on trying to boot them up.

Elsewhere, as spotted by VGC, it appears Rockstar’s taken the PC version off of its online store on that page. A Wayback Machine snapshot from November 10 shows the PC version as the first in the list of platforms while it’s now gone, as of this story. It’s likely we’ll see this return when the launcher is back online, though.

Rockstar Support’s service status page showing the launcher and PC versions offline

Hopefully the launcher and games will be back up and running soon. We’ve reached out to Rockstar for comment on the launcher’s downtime and the PC version’s removal from the store, and will update this story if we hear back.

For now, there are plenty of other great open-world games to dip into while you wait – you can find some of our favourites at that link.